Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 624.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

