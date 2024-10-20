Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $7,259,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $261.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.45.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.