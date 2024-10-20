Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

