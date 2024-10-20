Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 7,654 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 436,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $165.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

