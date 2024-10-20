Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 964 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,236,000 after buying an additional 243,430 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,171 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,475,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,043 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

