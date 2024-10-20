Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,089 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

