BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $167.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

