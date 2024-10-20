Boston Pizza Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.58 million during the quarter.
Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.