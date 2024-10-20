Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:BHR opened at $3.18 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

