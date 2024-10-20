Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE:BHR opened at $3.18 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.99.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.
Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braemar Hotels & Resorts
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.