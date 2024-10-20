Brett Price Down 1.4% This Week (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Brett has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Brett has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $58.96 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brett token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Brett

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.10564319 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $50,029,621.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

