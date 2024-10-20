Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 364,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,417,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 135,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 47,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

