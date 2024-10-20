Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $25.94

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $117,123,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 23.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 557,489 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FL stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

