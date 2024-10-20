Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Target Price at $15.04

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.75 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

