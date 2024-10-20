Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Price Target at $259.25

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

