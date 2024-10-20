Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. 30,593,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,864,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $330.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 992,612,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,096,677,379.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 992,612,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,096,677,379.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,633,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,871,640 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

