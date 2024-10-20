Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 2,880.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 1,440,410 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOLV. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE SOLV traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,745. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

