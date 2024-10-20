Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BBW opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $533.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 17,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $605,453.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,583.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,933.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 17,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $605,453.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,583.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,217. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 54.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after buying an additional 349,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

