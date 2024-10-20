Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.