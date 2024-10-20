Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after buying an additional 128,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

