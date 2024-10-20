Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,447,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $224.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.