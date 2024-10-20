Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $603.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $574.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $610.06. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

