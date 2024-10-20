Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.69.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $588.43 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $606.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $583.57 and its 200-day moving average is $521.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

