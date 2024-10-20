Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after buying an additional 527,510 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 422,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,410,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $155.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.97. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.