Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,261 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $839.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $760.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $703.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $861.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

