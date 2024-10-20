Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,302 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WRB opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.