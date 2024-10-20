Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit comprises about 1.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 95.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 147,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 26.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 438,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 65,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 387,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 207,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.2 %

ECC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 76.61% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

