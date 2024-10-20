Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

CZR stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,559,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,488,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

