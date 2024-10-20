Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) Shares Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 227,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 140,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Calidi Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calidi Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDI. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Calidi Biotherapeutics by 700.0% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics by 2,327.4% during the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 263,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252,616 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics by 1,955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.