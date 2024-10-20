Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $235.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $176.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.17.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Stock Up 3.2 %

Penumbra stock opened at $208.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $31,677.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,648.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $31,677.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,648.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $123,732.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,597,567.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,718. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 131.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,060,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 439.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 145,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 126,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth $17,943,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 12.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.