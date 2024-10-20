Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 20005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.40 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.67. The firm has a market cap of C$110.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($2.00). The company had revenue of C$129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.69 million. Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.2408551 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

