Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

