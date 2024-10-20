Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
