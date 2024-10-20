Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $73.61 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 14.3% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $73,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 966,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 263,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.63. 456,210 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

