Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Acquired by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2,489.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 491,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 468,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 76,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $31.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.