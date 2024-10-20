Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,045,000 after buying an additional 1,686,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after acquiring an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after acquiring an additional 630,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.