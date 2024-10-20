Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.21% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 106,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 383,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

