Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Holdings Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGMU. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 75,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

