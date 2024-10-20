Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,249,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,682,000 after buying an additional 364,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

