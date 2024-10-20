Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

TFC stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

