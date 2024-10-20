Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

MYI stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

