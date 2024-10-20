Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,970 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 192,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

