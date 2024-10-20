Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

FAS stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $151.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.95.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

