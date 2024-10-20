Capital Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after buying an additional 628,997 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 967.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 292,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,653.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 271,479 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,826,000.

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

