Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

CRLFF stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

