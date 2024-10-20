Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
CRLFF stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
