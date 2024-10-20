Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average is $103.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

