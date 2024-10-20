CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.73.

Shares of KMX opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of CarMax by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CarMax by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CarMax by 38.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

