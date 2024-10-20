Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CASY. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $390.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $260.13 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,180,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

