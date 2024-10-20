CashBackPro Price Tops $0.10 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $9.21 million and $21,772.76 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.09891668 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $13,241.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

