CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $113.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

CBRE Group stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $162,576,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after purchasing an additional 453,406 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,820,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 543,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,877,000 after buying an additional 395,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

