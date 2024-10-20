Cedrus LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cedrus LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.96 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

