Cedrus LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,263,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,381,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after buying an additional 74,912 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.